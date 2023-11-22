BRICS has vital role to achieve lasting peace in Gaza: S African president Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the BRICS nations to combine their efforts to bring about a just and lasting peace in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Ramaphosa was addressing a virtual Extraordinary Joint Meeting of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Leaders and Leaders of invited BRICS members on the situation in the Middle East on Tuesday, 21 November.

He also proposed the deployment of a UN Rapid Deployment Force in Palestine, with a mandate to monitor the cessation of hostilities and protect civilians as well as comprehensive dialogue led and owned by Palestinians and Israelis themselves and facilitated by the United Nations.

Besides leaders of BRICS countries, leaders of the new BRICS partners - Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates - also attended virtually, as did United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“As an important voice of the Global South representing a large part of humanity, we believe that BRICS has a vital role in a widespread international effort to achieve a just and lasting peace,” Ramaphosa said in his opening remarks.