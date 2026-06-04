Afghanistan Test: Indian camp keen to find stability in No.3 position

It’s time for Shubman Gill & Co to reboot themselves for the classical format of the game as they take on Afghanistan, an undercooked side in Tests, in a one-off Test in Mullanpur from Saturday. The crucial No.3 spot in their batting line-up has been a musical chair of sorts and the team management is keen to find a long term solution to it.

Ever since they wanted to look beyond Cheteshwar Pujara few years back, as many as five batters – Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair and Washington Sundar have all been tried in that position with rather modest returns. The current no.3 Sudharsan has played six tests in the No.3 position and has managed just an average of over 27.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said: ‘’There’s been a lot of changes in that spot and that’s not ideal, you know. You need to look at the incumbents for that role and and maybe stick with someone. It’s a difficult position to bat in and a very important position to bat. Dev comes in with a ton of runs in domestic cricket across all the formats and obviously Sai’s been high on runs in IPL with Gujarat, so they’re both in good form.