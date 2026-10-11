After Bhuvi’s recall, will it be Mohammed Shami next?

After Bhubneshwar Kumar’s comeback in the T20I side, will it be Mohammed Shami’s turn now? The buzz will only get louder after the veteran, who last turned up in an India shirt in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, served a strong reminder as Bengal rode his four-wicket haul to dominate against Delhi on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy fixture of the domestic season.

Shami, the highest wicket-taker for India in 2023 ICC World Cup at home, had been bidding his time for a possible call-up for nearly one and-a-half years now. The 36-year-old had dispelled doubts about his fitness and the ability to last longer formats when he took 37 wickets in only seven matches for Bengal during the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season.

His IPL record last season in a Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) shirt, however, has not helped his case in the shortest format as Shami picked up only 18 wickets in 22 games in 2025 and 2026 seasons while he had leaked runs at around 10 per over. This is where Bhuvi, as Bhubneshwar is fondly called, made his case stronger when he brought out a 2.0 version of him in last two editions of IPL when he was instrumental in Royal Challengers Bangalore winning back-to-back titles.