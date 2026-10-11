After Bhuvi’s recall, will it be Mohammed Shami next?
The 36-year-old, who last played for India in 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, looked fired up during his four-wicket haul against Delhi in Ranji Trophy opener
After Bhubneshwar Kumar’s comeback in the T20I side, will it be Mohammed Shami’s turn now? The buzz will only get louder after the veteran, who last turned up in an India shirt in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, served a strong reminder as Bengal rode his four-wicket haul to dominate against Delhi on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy fixture of the domestic season.
Shami, the highest wicket-taker for India in 2023 ICC World Cup at home, had been bidding his time for a possible call-up for nearly one and-a-half years now. The 36-year-old had dispelled doubts about his fitness and the ability to last longer formats when he took 37 wickets in only seven matches for Bengal during the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season.
His IPL record last season in a Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) shirt, however, has not helped his case in the shortest format as Shami picked up only 18 wickets in 22 games in 2025 and 2026 seasons while he had leaked runs at around 10 per over. This is where Bhuvi, as Bhubneshwar is fondly called, made his case stronger when he brought out a 2.0 version of him in last two editions of IPL when he was instrumental in Royal Challengers Bangalore winning back-to-back titles.
Earlier this week, the seam-and-swing exponent from UP earned a surprise call-up for the T20I squad in the upcoming New Zealand tour. The experience and economy rate of Bhuvi paved the way for his second coming in an Indian seam attack in view of Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness posers from time and time while Arsheep Singh & Co has not been able to acquit themselves well under pressure overseas in last few months.
Lauding Bhuvi’s comeback, his erstwhile India teammate and UP senior Suresh Raina felt it won’t be long before it’s Shami’s turn. ‘’Making it to the Indian team at the age of 36 shows character. He has been a very disciplined bowler and a very process-driven guy who has worked really hard on his body,’’ Raina said at the launch of Indian Softball Cricket League.
Raina was just as upbeat about Shami, whom he feels has done enough in domestic cricket to be back in the conversation. When asked whether Shami could be next, he answered with a smile: ‘’Absolutely, I think he (Mohammed Shami) has done well and played good domestic cricket too. Now it is Bhuvi’s turn, aur Shami bhi aa rahe hai piche piche, tension mat lijiye (Shami is also right behind him, so don't worry),’’ Raina added.
Shami’s haul of 17.3-9-30-4 on Sunday, which helped Bengal skittle out Delhi for a modest 240 all out in first innings in their home game in Kalyani (off Kolkata), could not have been better-timed. He reaped through the middle order and tail, alongwith Akash Deep and Mukhesh Kumar, and his efforts should not go unnoticed by the new look selection committee. A frosty relationship between Shami and Ajit Agarkar, the erstwhile chairman of selectors, had not really helped Shami’s case, and it would be interesting to see whether the elevation of former India spinner Pragyan Ojha as the interim head can bring about a change in luck for him.
Asked about his comeback possibilities in the wake of Bhuvi’s recall, Shami had said on the eve of the match: ‘’Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the chance to play for India, and that's good for him. But his selection doesn’t concern me. Wherever I get the chance to play, I will give my best.’’