Ahmedabad diary: Price tag of resale tickets, few nights’ stay go for a six

It would almost seem like business as usual in the run-up to what will be Ahmedabad’s second ICC World Cup final in little over two years – with all signs of cricket fever focused solely near the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, the practice of hotels – from luxury to budget ones, and homestays – trying to make a killing, not to mention the widespread black marketing of tickets on resale, has proven to be quite a headache.

For those who visited Gujarat’s capital for the marquee India-Pakistan game and the final of the 2023 ICC World Cup, there were some outrageous stories of fans being charged exorbitantly to catch those games. This time around, the buzz is perhaps a little lower, with the Men in Blue going through a turbulent campaign before securing their place in the final last Thursday, but the T20 fever is as intense, if not more.

While insiders from the hotel industry say it’s not unusual for single-night tariffs to rise by at least 20 per cent, there are reports of rates increasing by 100 per cent, with rooms normally priced around Rs 4,000 being sold for Rs 40,000. Several private accommodations in the Motera area – where the venue is located – are also capitalizing on the frenzy.