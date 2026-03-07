T20 Final: 2023 memories to keep India on their toes in mission to keep the cup

It’s one of the worst kept secrets about the T20 World Cup that no team has won it twice in a row – with a good 17 years separating India’s two triumphs between 2007 and 2024. Add to that is New Zealand’s reputation to punch above their weight in the ICC knockout stages – as they showed against South Africa the other night - and it explains why the Men in Blue is taking nothing for granted in their pursuit of an encore of two years back in the West Indies.

The nightmare of 19 November, 2023 when Rohit Sharma & Co were left shellshocked by Australia in the 50-overs World Cup final at the same venue – the Narendra Modi Stadium – still continues to rankle the Indian cricket fraternity. It’s still a subject of debate if the Indian think tank queered their pitch by opting for a black soil surface on that occasion and the square at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a major subject of curiosity again.

However, the shortest format is a completely different ballgame and what ought to work to the advantage of the defending champions is the test of character they had to go through in three straight must-win matches – including the semi-final which was anybody’s game. After the humiliating 76-run defeat against South Africa here in Ahmedabad pushed them to a corner, India overcame Zimbabwe to set up the virtual quarter final against the West Indies where Sanju Samson took them over the line with a masterclass before the humdinger of a semi-final against England.