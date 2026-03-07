T20 Final: 2023 memories to keep India on their toes in mission to keep the cup
New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner ready to ‘break a few hearts’ ala Pat Cummins at Ahmedabad
It’s one of the worst kept secrets about the T20 World Cup that no team has won it twice in a row – with a good 17 years separating India’s two triumphs between 2007 and 2024. Add to that is New Zealand’s reputation to punch above their weight in the ICC knockout stages – as they showed against South Africa the other night - and it explains why the Men in Blue is taking nothing for granted in their pursuit of an encore of two years back in the West Indies.
The nightmare of 19 November, 2023 when Rohit Sharma & Co were left shellshocked by Australia in the 50-overs World Cup final at the same venue – the Narendra Modi Stadium – still continues to rankle the Indian cricket fraternity. It’s still a subject of debate if the Indian think tank queered their pitch by opting for a black soil surface on that occasion and the square at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a major subject of curiosity again.
However, the shortest format is a completely different ballgame and what ought to work to the advantage of the defending champions is the test of character they had to go through in three straight must-win matches – including the semi-final which was anybody’s game. After the humiliating 76-run defeat against South Africa here in Ahmedabad pushed them to a corner, India overcame Zimbabwe to set up the virtual quarter final against the West Indies where Sanju Samson took them over the line with a masterclass before the humdinger of a semi-final against England.
The ongoing campaign is far different in tenor than the one in 2023 where they had a whopping 10-match unbeaten streak before coming a cropper in the final. The unstoppable form on that occasion often had the fans and pundits wondering whether the odd blip would have served them as a wake-up call but this time around – there were questions aplenty, with even minnows US reducing them to 77 for six at one stage in the opener.
As they stare at the last hurdle, the Men in Blue look ready to perform as an unit with most of their playing XI raising their hands from time to time – with the exception of high flyer Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy. The biggest irony is both still occupy the No.1 ICC rankings among T20 batters and bowlers and have been instrumental in making India a virtually invincible unit last year, but are undergoing shortage of confidence at the moment.
Abhishek has cobbled together only 89 runs in seven innings at an average of 12.71, while Varun was being repeatedly taken to the cleaners in the later stages of the tournament – his worst haul being a one for 64 against England in the semis. The mystery spinner, however, is the second highest wicket taker in the tournament with 13 wickets from eight games and enjoys the respect of the rivals.
When asked whether the Kiwis would fancy to attack an offcolour Varun in the middle overs, skipper Mitchell Santner said: “We all know how good he is, but when the wicket is flat, what does it look like? It may be just one game away for him to change the tide.’’
Brushing aside any reference to the 2023 final defeat in which Surya was a part of the playing XI, the Indian captain said in the pre-match press conference: ''It's been nearly three years now and it's a different format. The mood in the camp is very positive and there is a wealth of experience in our ranks of playing ICC finals, so we are very optimistic.''
If it’s the pressure of winning the trophy at home – not to speak of the daunting expectations which can keep Surya & Co on the edge, the Kiwis have their bugbear in their past record in ICC trophy finals. It’s their fifth final in a ICC white ball tournament in last 11 years but they haven’t been able to break the duck, with Kane Williamson’s side being walloped in their last World T20 final by Australia in the UAE in 2021.
Is it time for them to walk the extra mile and break the jinx ? ‘’I wouldn’t mind breaking a few hearts to lift a trophy tomorrow,’’ remarked Santner in a reference to the manner Pat Cummins silenced 90,000-odd fans a little over two years back. The job will be a daunting one against an Indian side which has shown the resilience of pulling things back time and again despite having a bad day in office.
But then, it’s a game of small margins and Santner makes no bones about the fact that they will try to put pressure on a heavyweight Indian side whenever possible. Let’s see who has the last laugh!
Catch the match
ICC T20 World Cup final
India vs New Zealand
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Start: 7 pm
