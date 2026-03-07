Exclusive: How Bumrah’s alma mater and mother combined to fuel a dream

This is the second time in a little over two years that Ahmedabad will host India in an ICC World Cup final — and it’s a special occasion for the sprawling Nirman High School in the busy residential area of Vastrapur. The alma mater of Jasprit Bumrah, easily the most feared fast bowler in contemporary cricket, it is also an emotional sanctuary for him, given his mother Daljit used to be vice-principal of the school’s pre-primary section in his growing years.

This is where the gawky teenager — Jassi to his mother, who brought him up as father Jasbir passed away when the star was barely seven — took his first steps with his unique bowling action at the nets after school. A visit to the premises on a Friday afternoon showed how some things have not really changed over 15 years, as a group of 10-15 trainees went through their paces in all earnestness under the watchful eye of Rajeev Desai, a former first-class cricketer from Gujarat, who has been in charge for two years.

While Bumrah was first spotted by the school’s two erstwhile coaches: Kishore Trivedi and Ketul Purohit, Desai told National Herald that he was among the selectors who chose the speedster and Axar Patel for the Under-19 state team and then their white-ball set-up for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

‘’While Bumrah was from Ahmedabad, Axar honed his skills in Nadiad, a small town around 45 minutes’ drive from here. Their success stories have taught these boys to raise the bar though the path is not easy at all…ask them and they will say they dream to play for India,’’ Desai said.