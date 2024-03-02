Alyssa Healy, Mitchell Starc: cricket’s power couple grab eyeballs in India

It will be certainly a ‘first’ to see a power couple in cricket make their mark in both the T20 franchise leagues in India — the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) and the IPL (Indian Premier League) in three weeks’ time. No prizes for guessing, one is talking about Alyssa Healy who is leading the UP Warriorz’ resurgence and her husband Mitchell Starc, whose price tag of Rs 24.75 crore from KKR has come in for some stinging criticism.

While the much-decorated Healy has been a part of both editions of WPL so far, Starc is making a comeback to IPL after eight long seasons. While the jury is still out on Starc, the smiles are back in the Warriorz’ camp as they bounced back with an upset win against Mumbai Indians and beat Gujarat Giants on Friday, clawing up to third place in the five-team league after starting with back-to-back losses.

A wicketkeeper-opening batter, Healy has been playing an Adam Gilchrist kind of role for the Australia women’s team for close to 14 years now. The Healy effect was on display at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as, chasing a target of 143, she gave her team the perfect start in the powerplay with 33 off 21 balls.

‘’Obviously, the international experience of over 10 years helps. My job is to help the team get off to a good start and once we were looking at run-a-ball, there was not much of a problem,’’ Healy said after the match.