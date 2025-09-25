Asia Cup: Abhishek shines as India crush Bangladesh to storm into final

India sealed their spot in the Asia Cup final with a commanding 41-run win over Bangladesh in their Super 4 clash on Wednesday, 24 September. Abhishek Sharma’s dazzling 75 off 37 balls laid the platform before Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy dismantled the opposition batting.

Put in to bat, India posted 168/6, largely thanks to Abhishek’s power-packed knock laced with six fours and five sixes. However, poor shot selection from Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav meant India lost momentum after a fiery start of 72 in the Powerplay. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain (2/27) checked India’s charge with key wickets, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman also struck.

In reply, Bangladesh faltered against India’s spin attack and were bundled out for 127 in 19.3 overs. Saif Hassan fought a lone battle with 69 off 51 balls, smashing five sixes, but his teammates collapsed around him. Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) was unplayable, Varun Chakravarthy (2/29) chipped in, and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) kept the pressure on.

The result confirmed India’s place in Sunday’s summit clash. Thursday’s Pakistan-Bangladesh encounter will now decide India’s opponent, raising hopes of a third high-voltage India-Pakistan clash in the tournament.