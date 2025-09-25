Asia Cup: Abhishek shines as India crush Bangladesh to storm into final
I just do my job, don’t think much, and go with the flow, says the flamboyant opener
India sealed their spot in the Asia Cup final with a commanding 41-run win over Bangladesh in their Super 4 clash on Wednesday, 24 September. Abhishek Sharma’s dazzling 75 off 37 balls laid the platform before Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy dismantled the opposition batting.
Put in to bat, India posted 168/6, largely thanks to Abhishek’s power-packed knock laced with six fours and five sixes. However, poor shot selection from Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav meant India lost momentum after a fiery start of 72 in the Powerplay. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain (2/27) checked India’s charge with key wickets, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman also struck.
In reply, Bangladesh faltered against India’s spin attack and were bundled out for 127 in 19.3 overs. Saif Hassan fought a lone battle with 69 off 51 balls, smashing five sixes, but his teammates collapsed around him. Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) was unplayable, Varun Chakravarthy (2/29) chipped in, and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) kept the pressure on.
The result confirmed India’s place in Sunday’s summit clash. Thursday’s Pakistan-Bangladesh encounter will now decide India’s opponent, raising hopes of a third high-voltage India-Pakistan clash in the tournament.
I just go with the flow: Abhishek Sharma
Flamboyant opener Abhishek Sharma credited his fearless batting to “hard work and hours in the nets” after smashing a 37-ball 75 in India’s 41-run win over Bangladesh.
"I was just doing my job. I have told before as well that I do not think much (while going in to bat) and go with the flow," Abhishek said at the presentation after bagging his second man-of-the-match award in a row.
Ranked No. 1 in T20Is, the 25-year-old notched his second successive Super 4s half-century, following his 74 against Pakistan. “If it’s in my range, even if it’s the first ball, I go for it,” said Abhishek, who bagged his second Man-of-the-Match award in a row.
India posted 168/6, with Abhishek’s blazing start compensating for a stutter in the middle overs, before bowling out Bangladesh for 127 in 19.3 overs. Saif Hassan top-scored with 69, but Kuldeep Yadav (3/18), Varun Chakravarthy (2/29) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) sealed the win.
India will face the winner of Thursday’s Pakistan-Bangladesh clash in Sunday’s summit final.
With PTI inputs
