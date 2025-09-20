India vs Pakistan: Cut the noise, Surya’s advice to his teammates

A key element of captain Suryakumar Yadav’s personality is the refreshing candour which he often brings in his press conferences – almost like Rohit Sharma. The one before their second India-Pakistan game in a week on Sunday at the Super Four stage of Asia Cup in Dubai was no different white it still touched upon their gameplan.

Handshake or no handshake, it reflects poorly of Salman Ali Agha’s side that despite having Pakistan in the same group, India faced the most spirited resistance so far from associate member Oman on a sultry night in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Last Sunday, the Indian spinners spun a web around the Pakistan batters to win the game by seven wickets and it would be up to the green shirts to raise the game and make a statement.

It may not be exactly their new captain’s fault that Pakistan came into this tournament without either Babar Azam or Mohammed Rizwan, the two batters who made the most of dew to hand India one of their rare thrashings in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

While head coach Mike Hesson tried to justify that it was the duo’s modest strike which kept them out of the T20 team, their batting line-up looks over reliant on Fakhar Zaman and the captain for some quality or experience.