Asia Cup: How tenable is it for India, Pakistan to play cricket anymore?

It’s been nearly two days after the handshake saga at the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match on Sunday, but the ripples are growing every day. The news out of the Indian dressing room is that it was head coach Gautam Gambhir who masterminded the plan to avoid any niceties with the rival players as a ‘reminder’ of the Pahalgam massacre, while the Pakistan camp reportedly lodged a complaint with the ICC against match referee Andy Pycroft, without much success.

Explanations by captain Suryakumar Yadav and Gambhir have left no ambiguity about their stance — and Salman Ali Agha & Co can brace for another cold shoulder when the teams meet again in the Super Four stage on 21 September. It’s a gesture which has left the cricketing community split into two — one camp applauded it saying it was the Indian team’s call since a post-match handshake is not a rule but a gesture, which the Men in Blue were in no mood to show.

The other camp, meanwhile, feels that the politicisation of the whole issue is more for optics and an attempt by the BCCI to fire from the shoulders of the cricketers. The suggestion from this end of the spectrum had been for India to boycott the Pakistan matches altogether, without bothering about the consequences.