Pakistan lodges protest against India over Asia Cup handshake snub
The encounter marked the first time India and Pakistan faced each other on the cricket field since the Pahalgam terror attack
Tensions flared during the Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai, as the Pakistan cricket team lodged a formal protest with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) following what it described as unsporting behaviour by the Indian side.
The controversy arose after Indian players reportedly refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts following the match, which ended in a seven-wicket victory for India. According to the Pakistan team, India captain Suryakumar Yadav also avoided shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha during the toss.
Later, during the post-match press conference, Yadav defended his stance by saying: “I feel few things in life are above sportsmen’s spirit also.”
In response, Pakistan captain Agha boycotted the post-match press conference, and the team made its dissatisfaction clear to tournament officials.
A statement from the Pakistan camp read: “Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players’ behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the spirit of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony.”
The encounter marked the first time India and Pakistan faced each other on the cricket field since the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, in which 25 Indians and one Nepalese national lost their lives in an incident attributed to Pakistan-backed militants. India responded to the attack with a military operation codenamed Operation Sindoor.
Speaking to broadcasters after the match, Yadav dedicated the victory to those affected by the tragedy. “This is the perfect occasion (to state that) we stand by the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to put a smile on their face.”
India head coach Gautam Gambhir echoed Yadav’s sentiments in his own interview, saying: “The match was important for us because as a team we wanted to show our solidarity for the families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. For everything they have gone through. More importantly, we want to thank our armed forces for their successful Operation Sindoor, and I’m sure we will try and make our country proud and happy.”
On Pakistan’s side, head coach Mike Hesson addressed the incident in Agha’s absence at the post-match press conference. “We wanted to shake hands (with the Indian team) but were disappointed that the opposition didn’t do that. Disappointed with the way we played, but we wanted to shake hands. Salman not coming for the post-match presentation was cause and effect after what happened.”
The ACC has yet to respond publicly to Pakistan’s complaint. The episode adds to the already strained relationship between the two cricketing giants, where geopolitics and sport often intersect.
