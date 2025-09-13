Asia Cup: Opposition parties raise the pitch against India-Pakistan face-off

The political overtones over the India-Pakistan game of Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday returned with calls of boycott, burning of effigies grabbing headlines throughout the day. The face-off had come under intense criticism over the last couple of months due to its timing, less than five months after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that had left 26 people dead in Jammu and Kashmir.

Opposition parties like Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were at the forefront of the protests with AAP workers and leaders burning a Pakistan-labelled effigy outside their office in the capital.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, a former minister during the AAP regime, made a public appeal to boycott clubs and restaurants which will live telecast the match. ‘’Indian government is making cricketers play with such disgusting people who wiped our sisters' sindoor. We’ll expose all the clubs and restaurants in Delhi that telecast India-Pakistan matches,’’ said Bharadwaj.

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Sena (UBT), recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘’water and blood cannot flow together’’ remark over the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, and asked how ‘blood and cricket’ go together. ‘’How can war and cricket be at the same time? They have made a business out of patriotism. They just want money,’’ said Thackeray.