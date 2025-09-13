Asia Cup: Buzz may be missing, but it’s a India-Pakistan game after all

A India-Pakistan match in the UAE has, over the years, never failed to offer a festive feel around it – packed stadia, electric atmosphere without much of a rancour among the expat fans. However, it seems something has snapped this time ahead of their first meeting in a key group league match of Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The call of a boycott from a large segment of Indian fans still dominate the psyche, reflecting in the slow response for tickets for the marquee game at a venue with a capacity of barely 25,000.

The decks are cleared for the game what with the Supreme Court in India dismissing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to call it off, though dissenting voices are still aplenty with a poignant appeal from one of the widows of the Pahalgam massacre questioning whether the BCCI should have allowed the match to go ahead.

The feedback from Dubai is that the usual turnout of a gaggle of fans at the ICC Academy grounds whenever India have practised there was missing on Friday as the sentiment against the match going ahead rages unabated.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Vimal Kumar, a popular independent journalist who follows the Indian team across cricketing nations said on his latest post: ‘’I have never seen such strong sentiments against this match, even after Kargil War in 2003. I had put up a live poll on my channel, where about 64% fans said they will not watch the game.’’