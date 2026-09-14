Asia Cup cricket: How long will awards ceremonies continue to be a farce?

The Pakistan players retorted with no subtlety — but what had far-reaching consequences was the manner in which Naqvi and his entourage walked away with the men’s Asia Cup trophy and locked it away at the ACC headquarters in Dubai. When last heard, the trophy was yet to reach the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. Last night, India women’s team coach Amol Muzumdar said the silverware, in reality, was not of much significance to them.

“The stance has been taken by the BCCI, and we stand by it. For us, this tournament is over. We’re the champions — that’s good enough. It’s on the big board that India are the champions of 2026,” Muzumdar said, before adding, “We are happy that we’ve turned out to be champions. Now, we look forward to the Asian Games.”

BCCI secretary Devojit Saikia later clarified that the women’s gesture was in solidarity with the men’s team, which had made a similar gesture last year in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. This brings one back to the moot question of whether India should have boycotted matches against Pakistan altogether, given the public sentiment. But Saikia’s response was predictable: “Our government has a policy that we must play against every country in multi-national tournaments.”

This is where the fault lines in cricket’s ecosystem come under the scanner once again, as it’s a no-brainer that an India-Pakistan game in any ICC or multi-nation tournament remains cricket’s biggest money-spinner — despite the lopsided nature of the contests over the past decade. It is the biggest bargaining chip for both parties, and one remembers how an egoistic Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister, held the last ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to ransom by threatening to pull out of the tournament.