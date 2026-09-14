India women reclaim Asia Cup in emphatic fashion

“We all knew it's not that easy to come back, but I think our openers did an absolutely great job for us, the way they both batted, Smriti and Shafali,” she said. “I think Shafali had a very great tournament, and it's good to see somebody like Shafali taking responsibility and doing the job with bat and ball.”

If the batters built the fortress, India’s bowlers slammed the gates shut. Led by Shree Charani’s incisive spell of four for 20, the Indian attack strangled Sri Lanka’s chase, exploiting a surface that became increasingly slow and difficult to negotiate.

Head coach Amol Muzumdar praised the collective effort, particularly the strength of India’s spin department.

“Really proud of all the players and support staff. It was a fantastic pitch today and we came up good. Our batting was very strong. We started really nicely,” he said.

With the pitch offering increasing assistance to spin, India’s strategy was clear: post a substantial total and unleash their trio of quality spinners.

“If you see throughout the fortnight, the pitch is a bit on the slower side and it turned quite a bit. So putting on a big score and defending it... we had three quality spinners, so that was the tactic,” Muzumdar said.

He also highlighted the distinct qualities of India’s opening duo. Shafali’s power and attacking intent forced Sri Lanka onto the back foot, while Mandhana’s stroke-making elegance provided balance.

“Shafali has got her own style, the power, the charisma, she puts the opposition on the back foot. Smriti has got that flair, they complement each other really well,” he said.

India’s preparation, Muzumdar revealed, had also involved revisiting lessons from their five-match series against Sri Lanka in December. The plan to neutralise Chamari Athapaththu, one of Sri Lanka’s most influential batters, was revisited — and Deepti Sharma executed it with precision.

“We went back to the five-match series against Sri Lanka in December and how we dismissed Chamari, who is an important player for them. That was the plan and glad Deepti executed it,” Muzumdar said.

For 18-year-old G. Kamalini, the triumph was almost surreal. Her brief but sparkling cameo — a four and a six in a five-ball 15 — added valuable late momentum to India’s imposing total. Yet for the teenager, the greater reward came from sharing a dressing room with some of the most experienced players in the game.

“It’s a different feeling. I still can’t digest it. I’m an 18-year-old kid. There’s lot of seniors here,” Kamalini said.

She said observing the composure of India’s senior players had been an education in itself.

“I learned a lot from them, mind-wise. I think the mindset the seniors have, that whether they get out on 100 or 0, they have the same mindset, so I learned that from them,” she added.

For Nandani Sharma, appearing in her first major tournament for India, the title was another step in what promises to be an exciting international journey. The medium-pacer credited the team’s meticulous preparation and the confidence coursing through the squad.

“This is my first major tournament with India so it feels very good. I feel the credit goes to my team-mates and staff. They had made clear plans. Everyone's confidence is very high and we'll focus on our practice and hope to win the Asian Games as well,” she said.