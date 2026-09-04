Asia Cup: Smriti Mandhana stands tallest, but still has a job to do

The landmark was waiting to happen for sometime. However, when Smriti Mandhana eventually became the highest run-getter across formats in international women’s cricket on Thursday evening at the Asia Cup in Dubai — it was time to doff one’s hat to her hunger and consistency.

With 10,880 runs and 18 hundreds to her name at just 30, Mandhana is pleased as punch to have overtaken legends Mithali Raj (10,868) and Meg Lanning to achieve the landmark. She reached it in style with a cracking 124, the highest individual score in women’s T20Is as the Women in Blue won their second match in a row in Dubai, setting up a riveting group clash with Fatima Sana’s Pakistan on Saturday, 5 September.

Reflecting on her feat, Smriti said at the post-match press conference: ‘’Two of the legends of the game: Meg Lanning and Mithali Raj. These are the people I’ve grown up watching. I’ve tried to take a lot of things from them as batters. So really happy that I could go past them in whatever way.’’

Asked when the sense of the achievement sank in, she said: ‘’Till I was batting, I didn’t know what record (I had broken) because I didn’t know what exact runs (I had made). But looking back, I’d say a very good day for Indian cricket. Of course, Mithali di has been such a legend and a role model. And we’ve all grown up watching her bat, so to go past in the tally of runs is something that I'd definitely not imagined to do.’’