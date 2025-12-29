Smriti Mandhana: The smile masks the steel as she joins 10,000-club

The signature smile of Smriti Mandhana often masks the steel in her personality – though there has been no mistaking her class for the past decade or so. Last evening at Thiruvananthapuram, the Indian vice-captain took a firm step to enter the pantheon of modern greats in women’s cricket as she became the fastest to reach the 10,000-run barrier in international cricket across formats.

A look at the previous three members of the elite club tells it’s own story – Smriti’s former captain Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates of New Zealand and Charlotte Edwards of England. It took her 10 matches less than Mithali to reach the landmark, and it’s a matter of time before the India vice-captain crosses her compatriot’s 10,868-run mark to become the highest rungetter among active women’s cricketers. Nat Sciver-Brunt, the current England captain, still has some catching up to do at 8,197 runs.

It had been an extraordinary year for Smriti on the pitch even by her exacting standards – as she had been one of the most consistent batters since her international debut a as a callow 16-year-old in a T20I against Bangladesh at home in 2013. While lifting India’s maiden ICC World Cup trophy at Navi Mumbai on November 2 was easily the high point of the two-time ICC Cricketer of the Year, her personal life suddenly came under the scanner of an often irresponsible social media when Smriti’s much publicised wedding to singer-composer Palash Muchhal was called off at the last minute later that month.