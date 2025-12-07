Smriti Mandhana breaks silence on wedding, says its time to move forward
ICC World Cup winner and vice-captain looks to shift focus on continuing to play for India and win trophies
Smriti Mandhana, India’s vice-captain and an architect of the ICC Women’s World Cup triumph last month, broke her silence on the marriage with music composer Palash Muchhal – which was called off at the last minute. ‘’I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off,’’ Smriti said in an Instagram post on Sunday which went viral.
The abrupt end to the relationship between two families, which triggered reports of first Smriti’s father Srinivas Mandhana being hospitalised – followed by the would-be groom’s need for medical attention – fuelled a lot of speculation in social media.
Appealing for privacy in these trying times, Smriti wrote: “Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same.
‘’I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace. I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward.’’
The Indian women’s team’s next international engagement is a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home from 21 December in Visakhapatnam.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines