World Cup: Who is Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana's partner in crime?

When Smriti Mandhana said at the post-match presentation on Thursday that her Player of the Match award for the New Zealand game belonged as much to her opening partner Pratika Rawal, she was not far from the truth. The psychology graduate, who starred in equal measure with superstar Smriti for her first century in the ICC World Cup in a make-or-break match, has finally arrived.

A semi-final clash with reigning champions Australia, who deflated India with a record chase in their league clash, may not be exactly what Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. had bargained for. However, they had not disgraced themselves at all against the seven-time champions as Pratika sizzled with a graceful 75 and Smriti got 88, while the win against a strong White Ferns in Navi Mumbai should act as a morale-booster ahead of the knockout game.

Now 25, Pratika reached a personal landmark on the way to her fluent 122 off 134 balls as she is now the joint fastest batter to reach 1,000 ODI runs — alongside Australia’s Lindsay Reeler — since her international debut last year. She already has 1,110 runs from 23 innings, at an average of 50.45 and a strike rate of 82.83 including two centuries and seven fifties.