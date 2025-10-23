World Cup: Smriti Mandhana refuses to let trolls take toll on her form

It remains to be seen if the Women in Blue can bounce back from their so-near-yet-so-far syndrome in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup, but vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has already done enough to make it her most memorable one yet. In the make-or-break league game against New Zealand on Thursday, Smriti equalled South African Tazmin Brits’ record of five ODI centuries in a calendar year when it mattered the most.

The job is, however, half done but the prolific Indian batter showed why the team relies so heavily on her as she blasted a century off just 88 balls and together with opening partner and centurion Pratika Rawal (122), crafted a 212-run partnership to try and bat the White Ferns out of the contest. Smriti, who eventually fell for 109, crawled past Suzie Bates’s feat with 14 centuries, and is now second on the list of top ODI centurions with only the legendary Meg Lanning ahead of her with 15.

Barely four days earlier, a devastated Smriti was on the verge of tears as she failed to get India over the line despite belting 88 against England in a crucial game in Indore and the hosts choked horribly to lose the match by four runs. ‘’It (the collapse) started with me, so I will take it on me that the shot selection should have been better,’’ she owned up at the post-match presser as misogynistic trolls took over the social media landscape.