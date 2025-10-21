ICC World Cup: Pull up the Indian women’s team, but stop this misogyny

Can India pick up the pieces after three back-to-back shattering defeats and still make it to the semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup? Well, the lack of belief in themselves — apparent when it came to the crunch in all three games — makes it an extremely tough ask. Questions will certainly be asked of Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. and head coach Amol Muzumdar if they fail to go much deeper into the tournament.

For, let’s face it, just being the ‘women’s team’ does not absolve the blue shirts of accountability, of failing to manage expectations – more so since the event is being held at home after 12 years and the team also looked in good form in the bi-laterals.

What is, however, completely unacceptable and loathsome is the way the criticism is being layered with misogyny and sexist remarks.

To start with, there was the shocking remark from N. Srinivasan, a former ICC chairman and BCCI supremo, raked up after India failed to defend a 300-plus total against reigning champions Australia: ‘’If I had my way, I wouldn’t let women’s cricket happen. Women have no business playing cricket. We are only doing this because it is an ICC rule,’’ the octogenarian had remarked quite a few years back.