Women’s World Cup: Who is Kranti Goud, India’s pint-sized pace lynchpin?

The story of Kranti Goud, the pocket-sized 22-year-old pace bowler, is another example of the abundance of talent which India's cricketing ecosystem has been able to unearth in recent times. She picked up the big game against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday to give it her all — returning with figures of 10-3-20-3 to emerge as Player of the Match — though bigger challenges await.

For all the pre-match hype of any India-Pakistan tie, the green shirts are one of the weakest batting sides in the eight-team tournament, and Kranti asked them hard questions by generating lively pace and an ability to move the ball off the seam both ways. However, the Women in Blue take on a battle-hardened South Africa on Thursday, and a lot rests on the youngster and Amanjot Kaur to provide the early breakthroughs in Guwahati.

It was festive time at her home village in remote Ghuwara of Bundelkhand district in Madhya Pradesh, where villagers set up a screen at the ground she used to play in as a kid to watch as Kranti took three crucial wickets (Sadaf Shamas, Aliya Riaz and Natalia Pervaiz) to derail Pakistan’s chase and set up India’s 88-run triumph. “When I came in for my second spell, the captain wanted to remove the slip because the ball was old. I insisted on keeping the slip as I had a feeling I could draw out a wicket. That’s exactly what happened. I had that faith,” she said.