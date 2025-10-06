India’s women weave magic, overpower Pakistan by 88 runs to stay unbeaten

In a match brimming with drama, determination, and deft strokes, India scripted an 88-run victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup on Sunday, 5 October, extending their unblemished head-to-head ODI record against their arch-rivals to 12-0.

The day began under unusual circumstances, with a toss gaffe ruling Pakistan to bat first, only to be overshadowed by a series of captivating on-field events. Yet, amid the theatrics and the absence of customary handshakes — a nod to India’s ongoing “no-handshake” policy—the game unfolded into a masterclass of batting and bowling prowess.

The Indian innings, played out on a sluggish track, saw Harleen Deol anchor the middle overs with a composed 46 off 65 balls, blending caution with calculated aggression. Complementing her was the fearless Richa Ghosh, whose whirlwind 35 off just 20 deliveries injected momentum into the innings, her audacious sweep and towering sixes lifting India to a competitive 247.