India’s women weave magic, overpower Pakistan by 88 runs to stay unbeaten
In a match brimming with drama, determination, and deft strokes, India scripted an 88-run victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup on Sunday, 5 October, extending their unblemished head-to-head ODI record against their arch-rivals to 12-0.
The day began under unusual circumstances, with a toss gaffe ruling Pakistan to bat first, only to be overshadowed by a series of captivating on-field events. Yet, amid the theatrics and the absence of customary handshakes — a nod to India’s ongoing “no-handshake” policy—the game unfolded into a masterclass of batting and bowling prowess.
The Indian innings, played out on a sluggish track, saw Harleen Deol anchor the middle overs with a composed 46 off 65 balls, blending caution with calculated aggression. Complementing her was the fearless Richa Ghosh, whose whirlwind 35 off just 20 deliveries injected momentum into the innings, her audacious sweep and towering sixes lifting India to a competitive 247.
Earlier, opener Pratika Rawal set the tone with a brisk 31, dispatching Diana Baig for three consecutive boundaries, while star batter Smriti Mandhana fell inside the powerplay yet again, falling prey to a clever delivery from Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana. Despite early jitters, Deol stitched valuable partnerships—39 runs with Harmanpreet Kaur and 45 with Jemimah Rodrigues—while the experienced duo of Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana added a steadying 42-run stand, ensuring India posted a formidable total.
Chasing 248, Pakistan’s innings began in chaos. Opener Muneeba Ali was spectacularly run out for just 2, a sensational direct hit by Deepti Sharma capitalizing on a fleeting lapse outside the crease. Pacer Kranti Gaud then ripped through the top order, claiming 3/20, leaving Pakistan reeling at 26/3.
A fleeting resistance came from Sidra Amin (81 off 106 balls) and Natalia Pervaiz (33), who shared a 69-run partnership, but the Indian bowlers—both pacers and spinners—kept tightening the screws. Baig (4/69) and Sana (2/38) inflicted further damage, while disciplined spin ensured the tail never had a chance to flourish.
The match was not without its share of theatrics. A 15-minute delay caused by swarming bugs, a bizarre run-out, and a touch-and-go no-ball reprieve added layers of intrigue to an already high-voltage encounter. Yet, amid these diversions, India’s blend of composure and flair shone through.
Richa Ghosh’s late cameo, peppered with audacious strokes, capped the innings, proving the perfect foil to Deol’s steady artistry. On a day of contrasts—calm and chaos, caution and audacity, missteps and mastery—India emerged triumphant, leaving Pakistan to rue missed opportunities and India fans to bask in another historic win.
