Women’s World Cup: No handshake makes a return at India-Pakistan toss

No-handshake is the name of the game now in India-Pakistan cricket matches as the toss between the two teams in the ICC Women’s World Cup in Colombo showed again. Harmanpreet Kaur, the India captain, did a Suryakumar Yadav as she refused to acknowledge her counterpart Fatima Sana at the toss.

The ambience at R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka, where Pakistan will be playing all their league games and also knockout ones should they make it, was nowhere as charged during their clash of their men’s team in the recent Asia Cup. However, the tone was set beforehand with the BCCI top brass saying there was ‘no guarantee’ of a handshake – be at the toss or after the match – in keeping with the unwritten diktat.

Harmanpreet and Fatima, the young Pakistan skipper, walked out separately and the duo did not even look at each other. Once the coin flip was done, the two captains spoke to the presenter Mel Jones and went on their way. Not quite cricket, one may say, but then the atmosphere has gone far too toxic and there is no going back – at least for now.