Women’s World Cup: What is Sana Mir row on 'Azad Kashmir' all about?

The Sana Mir controversy, which erupted during a Pakistan-Bangladesh league game of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Thursday, is set to stir the pot further ahead of the India and Pakistan face-off in Colombo on Sunday. Social media in India, as well as a section of the media, are up in arms seeking removal of the former Pakistan captain from the TV pundits’ panel for her ‘Azad Kashmir’ remark, but there has been no update from the world governing body so far.

The curiosity value of 39-year-old Sana, the first woman cricketer from Pakistan to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame earlier this year, has gone through the roof. On her X handle, Sana issued a clarification on Friday to explain her reference to the national team’s medium pacer Natalia Pervez and felt that the issue was being politicised.

‘’It’s unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at public level,’’ she wrote.