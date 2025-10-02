PoK protests: 9 dead, Pak PM expresses 'deep concern' over situation

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed "deep concern" over the deteriorating law and order situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where at least nine people have been killed during ongoing protests.

A high-level federal government delegation rushed to Muzaffarabad on Thursday, following Sharif's instructions, to hold talks with the protestors in an effort to end the unrest in the region.

The development came following a three-day strike by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), prompted by the failure of the talks between the JKJAAC, representatives of PoK and the federal government to address the issues raised by the protesters.

At least six civilians and three police personnel have been killed during ongoing demonstrations in the region, The News reported.

Local authorities said over 170 police personnel were injured in the protests, with the condition of 12 reported as critical. Around 50 civilians also sustained injuries amid the violent demonstrations, the paper added.

Expressing "deep concern over the unfortunate incidents during the protests", PM Sharif ordered a transparent investigation into the matter, his office said in a statement. Sharif also directed the law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint and patience with the protesters.

“The prime minister has made a strong appeal to citizens to remain peaceful,” it said. "He has urged that peaceful protest is the constitutional and democratic right of every citizen, but protesters should refrain from causing harm to public order."

“At the government level, to find a peaceful resolution to the issue, the prime minister has decided to expand the negotiation committee,” the statement said.