Women’s World Cup: Is more rancour on the cards as India, Pakistan face off?

‘’India will play that match against Pakistan in Colombo and all cricket protocols will be followed. I can only assure that whatever is in the MCC regulations of cricket, that will be done. Whether there will be handshakes, whether there will be hugging, I cannot assure you of anything at this moment,’’ said Saikia – the drift being quite clear.

Well, it stands in contrast to Harmanpreet’s own take on the controversy during the virtual media session in the Captains’ Day last week. ‘’Well, we can only control one thing - which is playing cricket in the field and we are not thinking of other things. Because as cricketers, we can only control things that we have in our hand. But in other parts, I have zero control and I don’t even take those things into my mind. We don’t even discuss those things in the dressing room. We are only here to play cricket and our focus is only on cricket,’’ said the seasoned Indian captain.

This was before the Men’s Asia Cup final and one quietly admired her stance – but then it’s not difficult to understand her compulsions should there be no handshakes, particularly after the way things have spiralled out of control in Dubai last Sunday. While one has to wait till the end of the high profile women’s game to assess the body language of both parties, it’s now clear that the Pakistan team will also be ready for a snub and be ready for a riposte which can only add fuel to the fire.