‘Not an easy game,’ says Harmanpreet as India seal 59-run DLS win over Sri Lanka

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted her side had to work hard despite opening their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign with a comfortable 59-run victory over Sri Lanka under the DLS method on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka’s experienced left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera threatened to derail India’s innings with a four-wicket haul, including three scalps in a single over that reduced the hosts to 124 for six.

However, Deepti Sharma (53) and Amanjot Kaur (57) rescued the innings with a crucial 103-run partnership for the seventh wicket, helping India set a competitive total in the rain-curtailed 47-over match.

India’s bowlers then took charge, with Deepti adding three wickets to her all-round display as the home side sealed full points with ease.

Reflecting on the result, Harmanpreet said the team had expected a tough outing.

“It was not an easy game. We know in ICC tournaments, every game is important and comes with pressure. The way Deepti and Amanjot handled the situation was outstanding. Having batting depth till seven or eight is our biggest strength,” she noted. The skipper also lauded Harleen Deol for her composed 48, describing it as a “big contribution”.