‘Not an easy game,’ says Harmanpreet as India seal 59-run DLS win over Sri Lanka
Deepti, who was named Player of the Match, credited her partnership with Amanjot as the turning point
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted her side had to work hard despite opening their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign with a comfortable 59-run victory over Sri Lanka under the DLS method on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka’s experienced left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera threatened to derail India’s innings with a four-wicket haul, including three scalps in a single over that reduced the hosts to 124 for six.
However, Deepti Sharma (53) and Amanjot Kaur (57) rescued the innings with a crucial 103-run partnership for the seventh wicket, helping India set a competitive total in the rain-curtailed 47-over match.
India’s bowlers then took charge, with Deepti adding three wickets to her all-round display as the home side sealed full points with ease.
Reflecting on the result, Harmanpreet said the team had expected a tough outing.
“It was not an easy game. We know in ICC tournaments, every game is important and comes with pressure. The way Deepti and Amanjot handled the situation was outstanding. Having batting depth till seven or eight is our biggest strength,” she noted. The skipper also lauded Harleen Deol for her composed 48, describing it as a “big contribution”.
Harmanpreet highlighted the value of India’s spin attack, pointing out that Deepti and Sneh Rana will be key figures as the tournament progresses.
“Their overs were crucial and they provided breakthroughs whenever needed. (Shree) Charani’s spell was also very good. All our bowlers executed what we wanted,” she said.
Deepti, who was named Player of the Match, credited her partnership with Amanjot as the turning point. “It was important to build a stand after we lost quick wickets. We planned to bat long and it worked. I enjoy playing these situations, I don’t feel pressure,” she said.
Sri Lanka’s skipper Chamari Athapaththu admitted dropped catches, including one off Amanjot, proved costly.
“We executed our plans but mistakes in the field hurt us. As a batting unit, we lost wickets early and again in the middle overs. That’s where the game slipped away,” she said, while backing her young players to bounce back in the tournament.
With PTI Inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines