Mithun Manhas takes over BCCI top job, Ganguly’s absence raises eyebrows

From ‘Mithun Manhas who’ to the hotseat of BCCI president on Sunday – it had been quite a journey for the former domestic stalwart. The former Delhi captain, dressed nattily in a white suit at the AGM in Mumbai, looked the part and pledged to keep the cricketers’ interests in the mind in the initial tenure of three years.

“It’s a huge responsibility as well. I give my assurance that I’ll be committed to do it to the best of my ability and dedication and passion,” said Manhas, a veteran of 157 first-class and 130 List A matches for Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir with more than 15,000 runs against his name.

There is no denying that Manhas is a lightweight compared to his past two predecessors – Roger Binny and Sourav Ganguly – but there is a school of thought which feels it’s more about the administrative acumen rather credentials as a player which would matter in the end.

There have been a number of arguments as to what swung the deal for Manhas, the most convincing of them being to create a perception of giving the top job to someone from J &K, but a former first class cricketer and TV pundit feels he has a strong case.

‘’At the end of the day, it’s never about whether you’ve played 100 internationals or not. It’s about the work you do, the leadership you show, and how deserving you are of the post. This is a proud moment for every domestic cricketer who has dedicated their life to the game,’’ remarked Sreevats Goswami, a former Bengal stumper and IPL player.