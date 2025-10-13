Women’s World Cup: Superwoman Alyssa Healy warms up in time

Crestfallen Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur later said they fell short by around 30-40 runs and it proved costly to keep on losing wickets in the last six to seven overs. Point taken, but to not be able to defend a total of 330 in a women’s game — good batting conditions notwithstanding — reflected shortcomings in both skillsets and mindset. This is where the Aussies are a class apart, and it’s the winning habit over the years that has instilled such a mindset in them.

Just ponder this, most of this current batch have been privy to a journey which has won them seven ODI World Cups, another six World T20 titles. and who once went 1,294 days unbeaten in 50-over cricket. They may not exactly be unbeatable, as the Indians proved by inflicting a 102-run defeat on the world champions in a three-match series last month, but it’s the hallmark of a great side to go over the line when things are not exactly going its way.

They came back into the game even after India were coasting at 294 for five with seven overs still to go at one stage. Healy, whose strike rate was 132.71, paced her innings beautify — picking on the inexperienced pace attack for her cuts and pulls, and when she eventually departed, Indian shoulders had already started to drop. The record chase, mind you, came on the back of a massive 107-run win over Pakistan only a few days back after they were reduced to 76 for seven.

The signs, therefore, are ominous as Australia next play Bangladesh before a meeting with old rivals England in Indore in 10 days, by which point a semi-final place may well be secure. The 50-over World Cup is a piece of silverware which Healy, niece of former Aussie wicketkeeper Ian Healy, hasn’t won ever since she took over as captain from the legendary Meg Lanning.

It could well be her time in what’s certainly the last ODI World Cup appearance for the feisty character. Few would actually grudge her that.