Women’s World Cup: Brittle top order, strike rate – India has plenty to ponder

It may be still early to say whether the pressure of expectations is weighing heavy on Indian women’s squad, but an insipid performance against South Africa – the first major hurdle they faced in this ICC Women’s World Cup on Thursday – is bound to raise questions. They will have to pick up the pieces rather quickly before facing off champions Australia on Sunday (12 October), and the job will not be easy.

The Women in Blue are currently in third place in a eight-team table, with the top four finishers after the group league going through to semi-finals. The format doesn’t offer any team a short cut route to the business-end and this means Harmanpreet Kaur & Co will have to win at least three of their remaining four matches – a tough call given that the Aussies, England (19 October) and World T20 champions New Zealand (23 October) are the next three rivals. The hosts wrap up their league campaign against a sprightly Bangladesh on 26 November.

Reflecting on the game, skipper Harmanpreet – who had been failing to convert her starts with scores of 21, 19 and nine so far – said: ‘’We didn’t take responsibility as a top order. We have to change things and post better totals. It’s a long tournament. It was a tough game, but there are plenty of lessons to learn. We need to keep a positive frame of mind.’’