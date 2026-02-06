WPL: Smriti, Georgia lead RCB to second title win with 6-wicket victory over DC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scripted a glittering chapter in Women’s Premier League history on Thursday night, storming to their second WPL title with a commanding six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. In a final that turned into a celebration of fearless batting, RCB chased down a daunting 204 with astonishing ease, completing the highest successful run-chase ever in a WPL final with two balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals, powered by captain Jemimah Rodrigues’ fluent 57, had set the tone early to post 203 for four. But what followed was a batting masterclass of rare elegance and brutality, led by Smriti Mandhana, who played the finest innings of her WPL career. The RCB skipper dazzled with an 87 off just 41 balls, peppering the field with 12 fours and three sixes, as she anchored a chase that never truly looked in danger.

The triumph was rich in milestones. RCB became the first team to lift the WPL trophy after finishing atop the league standings and the first franchise to simultaneously hold both IPL and WPL titles. It was also a night that crowned Smriti as the tournament’s leading run-scorer, her consistency and class shining brightest on the biggest stage.

After a cautious start that yielded just six runs from her first five balls, Smriti unfurled her full repertoire, accelerating with breathtaking assurance. Almost every over brought a boundary, and Delhi’s bowlers were left searching for answers as the RCB skipper took complete control.