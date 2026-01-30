WPL: Smriti Mandhana in line to lay hands on second trophy as captain

Talk of garnering eyeballs in this Women’s Premier League (WPL), one doesn’t have to go beyond Smriti Mandhana. The scanner has been simply intense on the biggest brand in women’s cricket for more than three months — and not always for cricketing reasons — but the two-time ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year has soaked it all in with a smile, and delivered.

Come 5 February, Thursday, Mandhana will be in line to be only the second captain in the brief history of WPL to hold the winner’s trophy up twice, second only to her national captain Harmanpreet Kaur (three titles). Royal Challengers Bangalore, the 2024 champions, have been virtually unstoppable this year, winning six of their eight matches in the league stage to ensure themselves of a place in the final well in advance.

While it remains to be seen which of the four other teams take them on in the final, RCB now has the cushion of a five-day break before the title clash in Baroda. All four remaining teams — three-time champions Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz — are still in the running for the two play-off spots. With almost all fixtures done, the equation also relies on factors other than just respective results.