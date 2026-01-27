WPL: How Nat Sciver-Brunt ended a 1059-day wait for league’s first ton

A statistical look says that WPL had to wait for 1059 days and 82 matches across four seasons for this, the longest wait for a maiden century in any major T20 franchise league, but it’s a game where one ball with the batters’ name written on it means curtains irrespective of the quality of the innings.

The likes of Kiwi strongwoman Sophie Devine (2023) and Georgia Voll (2025) fell for 99 while in the ongoing season which is now heading towards the business-end, Smriti Mandhana and Devine fell for 96 and 95, respectively.

‘’Yeah, obviously I’d seen a few players get out in the 90s, so I didn’t want to replicate that,’’ Sciver-Brunt said after the innings. ‘’But I also wanted to get as many runs as possible for the team. I’m really pleased we could get up to that total, and personally really happy as well,’’ said the allrounder who took England captaincy from Heather Knight last year.

At 33, Sciver-Brunt is someone who has been there and done that – boasting of 8883 runs in T20 cricket before Wednesday’s game, the most by a woman without an individual century. The tally was also the highest for anyone before their maiden T20 century (men or women).

Kieron Pollard of the West Indies previously held this record, having scored his maiden century after 8316 runs while the equivalent record among women was held by Elyse Villani, with 6441 runs closely followed by Amy Satterthwaite (6436).