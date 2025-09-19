Asia Cup: Heartbreak for Wellalage as he loses father during Afghan game
Video of young spinner being informed about it after the game goes viral on social media
A Sri Lankan win over Afghanistan helped them top Group B of Asia Cup on Thursday, 18 September, but it ushered in a personal tragedy for Dunith Wellalage, their young left-arm spinner. His father Suranga passed away after a heart attack while watching the game – which had Dunith leaving the squad and rushing home to be with his mother.
The 22-year-old, who was smashed for five sixes in an over by veteran Mohammad Nabi, received the heartbreaking news from coach Sanath Jayasuriya and the team manager after Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets. A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Jayasuriya comforting a padded-up Wellalage while consoling him after the match.
Moments after Sri Lanka sealed a commanding win, former allrounder and TV pundit Russell Arnold shared the heartbreaking news on air, recalling that Suranga was also a well-regarded cricketer who captained Prince of Wales College during the same period Arnold led St Peter’s College.
“Dunith Wellalage’s father, Suranga, passed away just a while ago. He played a bit of cricket too. You know how big our school cricket scene is. He captained Prince of Wales College when I captained my school, St Peter’s,’’ Arnold said while commentating on the official channel.
“Quite sad to hear that. The news was broken to Dunith just a while ago. And our condolences to the family. The celebrations will be muted. The team is a tight place, the dressing room. Hopefully, this bonds them and helps them go on and do well in the Super 4 stage,’’ he added.
Wellalage had a poor outing as he conceded 49 runs, including the five sixes from Nabi that helped Afghanistan post 169/8. However, Sri Lanka chased the target with six wickets and eight balls to spare, thanks to Kusal Mendis’ unbeaten 74.
Nabi, who was informed about the tragic news by the media after the game, took to his X-handle: ‘’Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong, Brother.’’