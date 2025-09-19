Asia Cup: Heartbreak for Wellalage as he loses father during Afghan game

A Sri Lankan win over Afghanistan helped them top Group B of Asia Cup on Thursday, 18 September, but it ushered in a personal tragedy for Dunith Wellalage, their young left-arm spinner. His father Suranga passed away after a heart attack while watching the game – which had Dunith leaving the squad and rushing home to be with his mother.

The 22-year-old, who was smashed for five sixes in an over by veteran Mohammad Nabi, received the heartbreaking news from coach Sanath Jayasuriya and the team manager after Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets. A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Jayasuriya comforting a padded-up Wellalage while consoling him after the match.

Moments after Sri Lanka sealed a commanding win, former allrounder and TV pundit Russell Arnold shared the heartbreaking news on air, recalling that Suranga was also a well-regarded cricketer who captained Prince of Wales College during the same period Arnold led St Peter’s College.