Asia Cup: How cricket’s historic rivalry is in danger of boiling over in Dubai

It’s a pity that on a day when Pakistan made a more determined start against holders India in their Super Four clash of Asia Cup, Sahibzada Farhan and experienced Haris Rauf grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons. The ‘gun salute’ of the opener and the overtly aggressive gesture from the pace bowler could have resulted in sanctions from ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft – and then the Zimbabwean would have been labelled pro-India again.

Let’s face it – such reckless acts on a cricket pitch were downright provocative and could have had a ripple effect on the 20,000-odd crowd at the Dubai International Stadium with a good mix of diaspora from both countries. The atmosphere in a India-Pakistan game there have been generally free of rancour but then, all it needs is a moment’s indiscretion to stoke the fire in the stands.

There are no prizes for guessing that the rush of blood on part of the Pakistani cricketers have been a direct fallout of the bad blood created over the past week – with the handshake row and Indian skipper and coach’s narrative to politicise their one-sided win a week back.

An ideal reply to that would have been to let the bat and the ball do the talking but what one saw was an act of anger and frustration being vented on the field.