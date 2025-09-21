‘Just not cricket,’ as the saying goes

Competitive sports are thought to build character. In addition, some sporting disciplines have a discreet charm, an overlay of genteel conventions. Cricket is one such — it’s the proverbial ‘gentleman’s game’, a label that originates as much from its upper-class antecedents as the emphasis on sportsmanship, respect and fair play that came to be associated with it.

Cricket in England, where the game was invented, evolved into a competition for the nobility and the educated classes. Dr W.G. Grace, for example, a father figure in cricket, was a medical practitioner. Peers would captain England. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in London controlled cricket for 200 years, from 1788 to 1989.

The MCC laid down the laws of cricket. It also set down the rules of fair play and values underpinning the game, including what the preamble to the MCC manual called the ‘Spirit of Cricket’, urging players to not just follow the rules but hold themselves to a higher standard of conduct that fosters respect for opponents, teammates, umpires and the game’s heritage. It is this character that inspired Sir Neville Cardus, a doyen of cricket writers, to say it was ‘not merely a game, but a way of life’!