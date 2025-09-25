Asia Cup: India in final alright, but a few chinks show in the armour

The Asia Cup title is now India’s to lose (if it must) as the T20 World Cup champions kept their date with the final – thanks to two wins in the Super Four stage so far. One has to wait till this evening’s virtual semi-final between Pakistan and Bangladesh to find out who the Men in Blue will take on in the final.

They have now won five games in a row, including both the high stakes ones against Pakistan, but what may be of some concern for their fans is that the performance has shown some perceptible chinks in their armour. Add to that a degree of complacence – or arrogance, if you like – as they approach the last hurdle.

There is a saying in sport that the true depth of a champion shows when a team or individual can emerge winners even on an indifferent day. Riding high on an embarrassment of riches and winning streak, this Indian team under Suryakumar Yadav had been doing precisely that — but they should be wary of the odd moments of embarrassment during the campaign where two wins have come against associate members.