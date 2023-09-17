Asia Cup: Mohammed Siraj becomes first Indian bowler to bag four wickets in one over of men’s ODIs

India fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj broke a plethora of records when he became the first Indian bowler to bag four wickets in one over of men’s ODIs when he took four wickets in five deliveries against Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

In a match in which spin was felt to have called the shots more, Siraj stood out with his swing and usage of the crease to blow Sri Lanka away.

On the first ball of his second over, Siraj bowled an outswinger and Pathum Nissanka could drive only to backward point, who moved to his right to complete the catch. A dot ball later, Siraj trapped Sadeera Samawickrama lbw with a sharp nip-backer beating the inside edge and striking the batter in front of stumps.

On the very next ball, Charith Asalanka chipped the first ball he faced straight to cover point. Dhananjaya de Silva survived the hat-trick ball by punching Siraj past mid-on for four. But Siraj had the last laugh as de Silva pushed at an outswinger, giving a faint edge behind to take a catch.