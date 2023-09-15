Asia Cup: Kusal Mendis stands out for spoiling Pakistan’s party

There is a saying in the global cricket fraternity – playing Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka is always a tough proposition. The Islanders once again showed why, as they pipped Pakistan, now the No.1 ranked side in ODIs, in a Super Four thriller in Asia Cup to set up a final against India on Sunday.

There is an enigmatic quality about their game, much like the West Indies, as it swings from sublime to the depths of despair. The Asia Cup has, quite often, brought out the best in them as Sri Lanka have won it the most number of times (six) after India (seven) and they have now made back-to-back finals. They had spoiled the party for Pakistan in the same event (albeit in a T20 format) to emerge champions in the 2022 edition in the UAE.

The defeat will surely rankle Pakistan, who on form are being rated as one of the title favourites for the ICC World Cup in October-November. It’s all a question of ifs and buts, but the way Kusal Mendis – a young veteran at 28 with 111 ODIs behind him – spearheaded a tricky chase with a fluent 91 in such a crucial game speaks volumes about his class.