Asia Cup: Shaheen Afridi plays on India’s mind ahead of Super Four

How to solve a problem like Shaheen Afridi? This seems to be the overriding question for the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the Asia Cup Super Four clash in Colombo on Sunday as after quite some time, a Pakistan pace trio seems to have planted a seed of doubt in the minds of Indian batters.

The first round in Colombo on 2 September may have remained inconclusive thanks to the weather, but it took an extraordinary 138-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya to save India its blushes. While Afridi (4/35) struck telling blows by picking up the Indian skipper again along with Kohli, Haris Rauf (3/58) and Naseem Shah (3/36) looked razor sharp to create a record of sorts — the first time their fast bowlers had picked up all 10 wickets in an innings against the arch rivals.