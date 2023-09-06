Asia Cup: Jay Shah's take on Pakistan leaves a bad taste in the mouth

The flipflop over the venue of the five Super Four matches of the Asia Cup, along with it’s final on September 17, has been finally put to rest as the matches will now stay in the capital city of Colombo. The Sri Lankan cricket board had earlier proposed to shift the remaining matches to Hambantota – in view of the dry weather prediction in the south eastern part of the country after the rains played spoilsport in the India-Pakistan game.

The Super Four stage gets underway on Wednesday in Lahore with official hosts Pakistan taking on Bangladesh before the action resumes again in Colombo on Saturday, with a two-day break to allow the teams’ travel. The all-important India-Pakistan game hence will be played in the Lankan capital on Sunday, with chances of a third face-off between them also looking bright in case they make the final.

Incidentally, Cricket Sri Lanka’s proposal to shift the matches from Colombo – the orginal venue – to Hambantota was based on forecast of rains there but the weather prediction has become more favourable in the former. While Pakistan had reportedly agreed to play in Hambantota, India were not – and there is no gainsaying that it would have been a logistical mightmare to accommodate the four teams and the large retinue of officials, broadcasting teams et al in a city with scarcity of hotels close to the venue.