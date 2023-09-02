Off-pitch bonhomie makes India-Pakistan matches special
From Gavaskar-Imran to Kohli-Babar, it’s been about giving it all on the pitch and having a life off it
When Virat Kohli got an inside edge to a screamer from Shaheen Afridi rattling his offstump at Pallekele on 2 September, one’s memory jogged back to a photo around the same time last year.
The lanky Pakistan paceman, arguably the best left-arm quick around now, was then down and out with an injury and sat with his leg in a metallic cast at the ICC Academy grounds in Dubai at his team’s practice session ahead of the Indo-Pak clash in Asia Cup 2022. Kohli came over from the India team bus to him directly for a pep talk with the injured warrior, soon followed by Rishabh Pant as the two engaged in a banter.
Cut to this year’s ongoing Asia Cup in Sri Lanka – the scene of Kohli and Haris Rauf hugging each other on the eve of the big game has gone viral now. There could well be a mention of Rauf being clobbered by Kohli for two sixes in their T20 World Cup league game in Melbourne last year, but then that was a memory left on the pitch.
Is it emblematic of a softening of the competitive edge between players of India and Pakistan – at a time when the edgy political relationship between the neighbours have put paid to any hopes of bilateral series between them? Not quite, for those who have followed the history of their cricketing rivalry know that much as they played hard on the pitch, some of them had remained friends for life.
The equation between Sunil Gavaskar, the original Little Master, and charismatic allrounder Imran Khan is one of the earliest examples of such bonhomie when bilateral cricket resumed between the two countries from 1978. The famous ad of one of the cola giants, featuring the two greats, still remains etched in memory and what’s remarkable is the mutual respect that they still have for each other as practitioners of their craft.
In fact, mutual respect is the phrase which holds the key to their relationships through the chequered history of the two countries’ relationship. The best example in recent times had been the ‘Kohli or Babar’ debate over who is the greatest batsman from the sub-continent – which gave the media enough fodder to chew upon. Any Indo-Pak clash in recent years, ever since the Pakistan captain continued to blossom has had the Kohli vs Babar theme as a key sub-plot, though the duo remained unaffected by it.
The former Indian captain, now 34 and been there and done that, recently termed Babar as the best ‘all-format player’ in today’s game. A huge compliment this while Babar has not shied away from acknowledging the fact that he had learnt a lot from the Indian on the job.
‘’When I met him in 2019, he was at his peak. He’s still at his peak. I wanted to take something from his game. I learnt a lot from him. He gave me a detailed explanation to all my questions,’’ Babar said at the pre-match conference on 1 September.
Even heartwarming was the Pakistan batter’s post on social media a couple of years back when Kohli was going through a rough patch and had to wait for three years to break his drought of international centuries. ‘’This too shall pass,’’ tweeted Babar.
This is what makes the cricketing rivalry between the neighbours so unique!
