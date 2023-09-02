Off-pitch bonhomie makes India-Pakistan matches special

The former Indian captain, now 34 and been there and done that, recently termed Babar as the best ‘all-format player’ in today’s game. A huge compliment this while Babar has not shied away from acknowledging the fact that he had learnt a lot from the Indian on the job.

‘’When I met him in 2019, he was at his peak. He’s still at his peak. I wanted to take something from his game. I learnt a lot from him. He gave me a detailed explanation to all my questions,’’ Babar said at the pre-match conference on 1 September.

Even heartwarming was the Pakistan batter’s post on social media a couple of years back when Kohli was going through a rough patch and had to wait for three years to break his drought of international centuries. ‘’This too shall pass,’’ tweeted Babar.

This is what makes the cricketing rivalry between the neighbours so unique!