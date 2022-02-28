Aussies should be ready for 'exceptional challenge' in Pakistan: Watson

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has said that it is going to be an "exceptional challenge" for his country's side to try and adapt to the Pakistani conditions when the three-match Test series commences in Rawalpindi on March 4.



The Australian cricket team under skipper Pat Cummins flew into Islamabad on Sunday morning to play a Test series on Pakistani soil for the first time since 1998. While Watson is expecting an action-packed series with valuable ICC World Test Championship points up for grabs, he opined that having not played in Pakistan for the last 24 years could work against the tourists.



"I think it is going to be an exceptional challenge for the Australian team to try and adapt to the Pakistan conditions when they haven't been there for so long and how they will try to develop their game plan. But for world cricket, it is going to be great to get a big tour back to Pakistan and I know Pakistan people are so excited and the fans will be coming out in their droves to watch," Watson told ICC on Monday.



However, given Australia's form -- they defeated England 4-0 in the five-match Ashes series -- Watson is predicting a "thrilling series" between two of the best teams in the world.



"I am super excited as I know how much the Pakistan people have been starved of cricket. They are so cricket obsessed and love nothing more than watching Pakistan play and especially live cricket at home," said Watson.