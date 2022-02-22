Nepal, UAE, Ireland and Oman eye T20 World Cup spots as Qualifier A semis loom

Four teams -- Nepal, UAE, Ireland and Oman -- will be anxious to get on the cricket field in order to secure their berths in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, when they clash in the T20 World Cup Qualifier A semifinals here later on Tuesday.



The winners of Tuesday's semifinals between Nepal and UAE, and Ireland and Oman at Al-Amerat will take the 13th and 14th spots for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, with the last two places decided at the 'B' Qualifier in July.



The UAE team is coming into the semifinal after showing their quality early in the group stage, accounting for Full Member Ireland in an 18-run victory before brushing aside the German challenge.



In spite of the early dominance, though, the Ahmed Raza-led side struggled to cope with the all-out attack of Bahrain, who chalked up 172/5 in their 20 overs, targeting quick Junaid Siddique, who went for 44 off his four overs. Needing 158 to ensure their net run rate would be superior to their opponents even in defeat, Vriitya Aravind once again lived up to his reputation as one of the game's future stars, scoring an unbeaten 84 off 52 balls.