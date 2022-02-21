India climb to top of T20I rankings after clean sweep of series vs West Indies

India's 3-0 whitewash of West Indies in the T20I series has helped them overtake England at the top of the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings released on Monday.



India won the third and final T20I by 17 runs against the Kieron Pollard-led side in Kolkata with young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (34), Shreyan Iyer (25), Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer (35 not out) coming up with useful contributions as the tourists could manage only 167/9 in reply to India's 184/5.