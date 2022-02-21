Australian great Healy questions skipper Finch's place in T20 team

Australian great Ian Healy has questioned white-ball skipper Aaron Finch's place in the side following the 35-year-old cricketer's barren run in the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which concluded on Sunday.



Finch could manage just 78 runs from five innings during Australia's 4-1 T20I series win against the Islanders, with the experienced right-hander struggling to find the middle of the bat. He managed just eight runs in the final game as Australia lost by five wickets at the MCG.



The former wicketkeeper-batter was scathing in his criticism of Finch, saying on SENQ's Pat and Heals on Monday that, "Finchy's numbers do not demand him being in that team. It's not good enough."