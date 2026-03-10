BCCI announces Rs 131 crore cash reward for Suryakumar’s world champion team

In a grand gesture of appreciation following a historic triumph, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a staggering cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the entire Indian contingent that scripted glory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The reward celebrates India’s remarkable achievement of clinching the coveted title for a third time.

The announced amount will be distributed among the 15 members of the playing squad, along with the coaching and support staff who stood behind the team throughout the tournament. Sources indicate that the players are expected to receive the lion’s share of the prize money, while the exact distribution for members of the support staff will be determined according to established hierarchies within the team structure.

The generous reward marks an increase from the Rs 125 crore announced after India’s previous title-winning campaign in 2024 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, reflecting the Board’s continued recognition of the team’s excellence on the global stage.