BCCI announces Rs 131 crore cash reward for Suryakumar’s world champion team
Amount will be shared among the 15 players, along with the coaching and support staff
In a grand gesture of appreciation following a historic triumph, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a staggering cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the entire Indian contingent that scripted glory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The reward celebrates India’s remarkable achievement of clinching the coveted title for a third time.
The announced amount will be distributed among the 15 members of the playing squad, along with the coaching and support staff who stood behind the team throughout the tournament. Sources indicate that the players are expected to receive the lion’s share of the prize money, while the exact distribution for members of the support staff will be determined according to established hierarchies within the team structure.
The generous reward marks an increase from the Rs 125 crore announced after India’s previous title-winning campaign in 2024 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, reflecting the Board’s continued recognition of the team’s excellence on the global stage.
Congratulating the champions, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia praised the players and the entire support system that powered India’s victorious campaign. “The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future,” he said in an official statement.
India sealed the title in emphatic fashion on Sunday, overpowering New Zealand national cricket team by 96 runs in the final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. The commanding victory not only ensured the successful defence of the title but also etched India’s name in the annals of cricketing history.
With this triumph, the India national cricket team became the first side ever to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the first team to lift the trophy three times, further cementing its stature as one of the most formidable forces in the shortest format of the game.
With PTI inputs
