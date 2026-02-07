BCCI hails golden generation as India U-19 clinch record 6th World Cup crown

Indian cricket’s conveyor belt of excellence rolled on in emphatic fashion on Friday as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hailed the India Under-19 Men’s team for clinching the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 in Harare, Zimbabwe, sealing a record sixth title at the sport’s most prestigious youth tournament.

In a statement steeped in pride, the BCCI said the triumph not only underlined India’s unrivalled dominance at the Under-19 level but also completed a rare and remarkable double, with the country currently holding both the ICC Under-19 Men’s and Women’s World Cup crowns.

“This triumph in Zimbabwe further consolidates India’s position as the most successful nation in the history of the tournament,” the board said, describing the title as a powerful affirmation of its long-standing investment in structured player development and excellence at the grassroots and age-group levels. The BCCI also placed on record its appreciation for head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and his support staff for guiding the team “with clarity and purpose” through the campaign.