BCCI hails golden generation as India U-19 clinch record 6th World Cup crown
BCCI says the win underlines India’s Under-19 dominance and completes a rare double, with both men’s and women’s World Cup titles in hand
Indian cricket’s conveyor belt of excellence rolled on in emphatic fashion on Friday as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hailed the India Under-19 Men’s team for clinching the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 in Harare, Zimbabwe, sealing a record sixth title at the sport’s most prestigious youth tournament.
In a statement steeped in pride, the BCCI said the triumph not only underlined India’s unrivalled dominance at the Under-19 level but also completed a rare and remarkable double, with the country currently holding both the ICC Under-19 Men’s and Women’s World Cup crowns.
“This triumph in Zimbabwe further consolidates India’s position as the most successful nation in the history of the tournament,” the board said, describing the title as a powerful affirmation of its long-standing investment in structured player development and excellence at the grassroots and age-group levels. The BCCI also placed on record its appreciation for head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and his support staff for guiding the team “with clarity and purpose” through the campaign.
Special praise was reserved for VVS Laxman, head of cricket at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, whose vision and long-term roadmap for India’s age-group ecosystem was credited with ensuring continuity, consistency, and a seamless pathway from junior cricket to the elite level.
On the field, India produced a batting masterclass in the final after opting to bat first. An early wobble saw Aaron George depart for nine, but the setback only set the stage for a commanding partnership between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and skipper Ayush Mhatre. The pair added a formidable 142 runs, with Mhatre anchoring the innings with a composed 53 off 51 balls before Sooryavanshi unleashed a breathtaking assault.
Sooryavanshi’s innings was one for the ages. The right-hander tore into the England attack with fearless intent, racing to 175 off just 80 deliveries, an effort studded with 15 fours and 15 towering sixes. He brought up his century in a mere 55 balls and his 150 in 71, leaving the opposition scrambling for answers. Late impetus from Kanishk Chouhan, who struck a brisk 37 off 20 balls, propelled India to a mammoth 411 for 9.
England’s chase began with promise. Ben Dawkins’ fluent 66 and Mayes’ 45 offered early hope, while Caleb Falconer produced a defiant counter-attack, scoring a superb 115 off 67 balls to revive the innings after England slumped to 177 for 7. But the target proved too steep, and India’s bowlers held their nerve to seal a comfortable victory. RS Ambrish led the attack with figures of 3 for 56, while Deepesh Devendran chipped in with two wickets as England were eventually bowled out for 311.
BCCI president Mithun Manhas hailed the triumph as a landmark moment for Indian cricket. “Winning the Under-19 World Cup for the sixth time is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of India’s strength in age-group cricket,” he said, adding that holding both the men’s and women’s titles was a matter of immense national pride and a testament to the depth of the country’s cricketing structure.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia echoed the sentiment, congratulating the team on their unbeaten run and 100-run victory over England in the final. He described the success as proof of a robust ecosystem built on long-term player development, competitive domestic structures, quality coaching programmes, and a strong talent identification process. “Well done, boys! The nation is immensely proud of you,” he said.
Vice-president Rajeev Shukla said India’s dominance at the age-group level was the result of sustained planning, strong administration, and a relentless focus on nurturing young talent. Joint secretary Prabhtej Bhatia, meanwhile, highlighted the collective effort behind the triumph, crediting players, coaches, selectors, and support staff, and reaffirmed the BCCI’s commitment to providing exposure, competitive opportunities, and holistic development.
In Harare, under bright skies and mounting expectations, India’s next generation once again delivered, offering a resounding glimpse of a future that looks as rich and assured as the present.
With IANS inputs
