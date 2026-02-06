T20 World Cup: Eden Gardens hopes fans will turn up for league games

The familiar buzz around the venue was missing as Scotland arrived for a morning practice session, while Shai Hope’s West Indies — a team which enjoys an emotional connect with the Eden audience — is scheduled to hit the nets in the evening.

England and debutants Italy are the two other teams scheduled to play two of their league games at the venue, while Suryakumar Yadav & Co. are expected to play one Super Eight game here on 1 March. The first semi-final on 4 March is, however, scheduled for Kolkata or Colombo, the latter should Pakistan make it to the last four.

‘’It’s a World Cup where all matches are important and we hope for the crowd to turn up. The last time Eden hosted the 2016 edition, Sourav Ganguly was also the president and the team has worked extremely hard for the last two to three months,’’ Sanjoy Das, treasurer of hosts Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), said.

Meanwhile, Scotland skipper Watt recalled how they had to prepare within a short notice. ‘’We didn't know this was going to be happening. It’s probably all come together in the past 10 days. So prep wise, it is what it is and we’re ready to go now. We’ve had a great week here in India,’’ he said at the pre-match media interaction.